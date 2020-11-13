Huge Holiday Distribution Event Planned at Fair Park Saturday Will Distribute Food to 8,500 Families

The holidays can be a time of uncertainty for many North Texas families, as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

A holiday food distribution event planned Saturday at Fair Park is offering hope for thousands of people.

As crews prepare for Saturday’s event, Trisha Cunningham of the North Texas Food Bank is expecting thousands of cars to fill Fair Park.

“Families will be able to eat several meals off what they will be getting tomorrow. We expect to serve probably around 8,500 families,” said Trisha Cunningham, NTFB President and CEO.

It’ll be the fifth food distribution event held at Fair Park since the start of the pandemic - and the biggest one yet, said Fair Park’s Executive Director.

“Unfortunately, until there is another round of stimulus, I think there’s a lot of people, particularly in the area surrounding Fair Park, that are really hurting,” said Brian Luallen, Executive Director of Fair Park First.

Food drives like this have become so common in all corners of North Texas.

Organizers are asking guests in vehicles not to start lining up until 8:00 A.M. Saturday.

Enter at Gate 2 only and follow directional signage and traffic personnel to the pick-up area, which will be located in Lots 15 and 16.

An army of volunteers will load boxes of food into trunks, and turkeys will be handed out, first come first serve.

“Is it heartbreaking? Yes. But what keeps us going is knowing that we are making an impact, along with our community and our supporters, just to make sure we’re taking care of our neighbors,” said Cunningham.

For families who aren’t in need, there are other ways to help - from donating to food banks, or even volunteering your time at an event.

NTFB is partnering with Fair Park for the holiday event Saturday.

It’ll be held from 9 a.m. to noon.

You can find a list of more distribution events planned here:

