Tarrant Area Food Bank's Free Mega Markets Continue Friday, Saturday

In order to meet the increased food demand that many communities are facing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Tarrant Area Food Bank will expand on their weekly Mega Mobile Markets.

The markets are mass food distribution events where North Texas families can drive up -- no questions asked -- and volunteers load 100 pounds of high-quality produce, meat, dairy and groceries into their trunk.

Crews have been working Friday distributions every week for months at Fort Worth's Herman Clark Stadium. The effort started off helping over 1,000 families per week and that need has increased to close to 3,000 families.

This week, the markets are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday in various locations across the Tarrant area.

Tuesday - Southcliff Church in Fort Worth

Wednesday Arlington Charities

Thursday - Harvesting in Mansfield

Friday - Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, 8 -11 a.m.

Saturday - TCC Northwest - Fort Worth, starts at 10 a.m.

This Friday's market at Herman Clark will be the final one at that location for now. Next Friday, holiday distribution kicks off with a mega mobile market event in the parking lot of AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Click here to volunteer to help.

Next month, on Dec. 15, TAFB will be at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth to distribute food with The Goodfellow Fund. Another distribution is planned for Dec. 17 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Upwards of 6,000 families are expected at each of these events so volunteers are needed. You can sign up by going to www.tafb.org and click on 'Get Involved'.

The markets are made possible thanks to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, who graciously deployed members of the Army National Guard to TAFB in order to increase the productivity of the Mega Mobile Markets.