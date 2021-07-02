How High School Grads Have More Opportunities Than Ever to Pay for College

This summer, new high school graduates have more opportunities than ever before to get extra money to pay for college expenses.

Hiring shortages in industries where young adults typically have summer jobs -- restaurants, summer camps and lifeguarding -- are leading to pay increases.

We’re talking from a few bucks an hour to $15 and up in North Texas.

Some employers are also offering other incentives like scholarships and college tuition payments.

Eva Dobbs, a college advisor with College Wise, gave some advice for new grads trying to get a jump start on their career and pay for college.

“So, now is the time to seek out the career services at the college to which you are going to in the fall. Read everything they offer in terms of opportunities for you. You are now a student at that university, so check out those resources,” Dobbs said. “Create a LinkedIn account for yourself to get yourself out there. And then get a job, the most important thing is to get a job even it’s for a few months, that’s still fine.”

Dobbs says the service industry is a great place to start. There are also still opportunities to find last-minute scholarships and grants before school starts in a few months.

