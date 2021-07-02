college debt

How High School Grads Have More Opportunities Than Ever to Pay for College

Hiring shortages in industries where young adults typically have summer jobs like restaurants, summer camps and lifeguarding are leading to pay increases

By Evan Anderson

This summer, new high school graduates have more opportunities than ever before to get extra money to pay for college expenses.

Hiring shortages in industries where young adults typically have summer jobs -- restaurants, summer camps and lifeguarding -- are leading to pay increases.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

We’re talking from a few bucks an hour to $15 and up in North Texas.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 39 mins ago

Almost 4M Meals Delivered From Dallas Warehouse

drowning prevention 9 hours ago

With Drownings on the Rise, Advocates Urge Vigilance Ahead of Holiday Weekend

Some employers are also offering other incentives like scholarships and college tuition payments.

Eva Dobbs, a college advisor with College Wise, gave some advice for new grads trying to get a jump start on their career and pay for college.

“So, now is the time to seek out the career services at the college to which you are going to in the fall. Read everything they offer in terms of opportunities for you. You are now a student at that university, so check out those resources,” Dobbs said. “Create a LinkedIn account for yourself to get yourself out there. And then get a job, the most important thing is to get a job even it’s for a few months, that’s still fine.”

Dobbs says the service industry is a great place to start. There are also still opportunities to find last-minute scholarships and grants before school starts in a few months.

ONLINE: College Wise has a number of resources available right now. Click here for details.

This article tagged under:

college debthigh school graduationsummer job
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us