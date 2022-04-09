The Home Depot Foundation announced it teamed up with Operation Blessing in a Texas-sized way.

On Friday, April 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Foundation and Operation Blessing put together nearly 800 relief kits at the NW Dallas store.

The kits will help provide immediate resources to those affected by severe weather like the recent tornadoes.

Photos: DRAFT – Home Depot Partners with Operation Blessing, Makes 800 Relief Kits

In preparation for disaster season, the kits will include garbage bags, paper towels, cleaning supplies, N95 masks, and more to help those in need.

In addition to the new kits, Operation Blessing distributed nearly 300 of the kits so they will help replenish and pre-stock their Grand Prairie warehouse for the rest of the year.

