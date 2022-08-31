High School Football Community Gears Up for ‘Oak Cliff Super Bowl'

The echoes of a drumline battle could be heard around Dallas City Hall as teams from David W. Carter High School and Justin F. Kimball High School traded beats, a precursor to this weekend's "Oak Cliff Super Bowl."

"It's great to have this in the southern part of Dallas," Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins said at a news conference.

"We were robbed of this opportunity because of COVID," Dallas City Councilman Casey Thomas said. "But we're back!"

Kimball and Carter High Schools are longtime rivals. On Saturday night, the teams will face off at Kincaide Stadium.

"It's a different thing when we're playing Carter," said Kimball High School Head Football Coach Bam Harrison. "It's a great rivalry for Oak Cliff. Both teams are going to come out and show how proud we are of Oak Cliff."

"We understand there's a certain pride and tradition that we have to carry on," Carter High School Head Football Coach Spencer Gilbert said. "We're laser-focused on that task at hand."

The game puts a spotlight on community.

"It's gonna be a heck of a game," Carter High School senior defensive tackle Stephen Brock said. "At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who gets that trophy. It fills our hearts with joy that we can play this game."

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas.