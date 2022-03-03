Help Choose the Names for 3 New Trinity River Bridges

The City of Fort Worth is asking residents to help name three new Panther Island bridges.

According to the City of Fort Worth, construction on the bridges, which will span the future Trinity River bypass channel as part of the Fort Worth Central City Flood Control Project being designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is now complete and traffic is flowing over them.

Mayor Mattie Parker wants residents to help find the best name for each bridge given the significance of the Central City project, the City of Fort Worth said.

"I am thrilled that we are taking advantage of the opportunity to give each of the brand new Trinity River bridges names that are meaningful to our community and allowing residents to lead the way on the decision," Parker said. "Like every Fort Worth neighborhood, Panther Island is completely unique, and this process will let the creativity of Fort Worthians shine through and ensure we find names for each of the bridges that reflects that distinctiveness."

To view maps and submit a suggested name for each bridge, click here.

The City of Fort Worth said proposed names should promote community pride and connectivity to the Trinity River while celebrating the culture and history of Fort Worth.

All submissions must be received by March 31.

According to the City of Fort Worth, a committee will then select finalist names for each bridge. The committee will include representatives from the City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County, Tarrant Regional Water District, Streams & Valleys, and Visit Fort Worth.

The public will then vote on the finalists to select the names, the City of Fort Worth said.