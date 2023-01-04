Heartache Continues for Atatiana Jefferson's Family With Sister's Health Decline

Heartache continues for the family of Atatiana Jefferson, the Fort Worth woman shot and killed in her own home by former police officer Aaron Dean.

One of Jefferson’s sisters, Amber Carr, is currently experiencing failing health and a grim prognosis, according to community leaders and the family’s attorney.

“She’s received very discouraging news from her doctors,” said family attorney Lee Merritt. “They said the medication she was relying on to keep her heart functioning is toxic.”

Merritt said doctors are seeking to remove the medication but cautioned “her heart will no longer function once that happens,” according to Merritt.

The family has opted to move Carr into hospice care, he told NBC 5.

The Carr-Jefferson family has lost several loved ones in the wake of Atatiana’s 2019 shooting death. They lost Atatiana, then her father, then her mother, and now the family is preparing for another possible loss.

Cellphone videos shared with NBC 5 showed Carr in the hospital surrounded by family on Christmas.

It was Carr’s son, Zion, who witnessed his "Aunt Tay" be shot and killed by Dean in 2019. Zion, now 11 years old, testified in Dean’s trial.

Despite needing a wheelchair, his mother attended court hearings and the trial before being hospitalized before the verdict.

Her sister, Ashley, read her victim impact statement following Dean’s sentencing, telling Dean "she was my shoulder I leaned on and depended on."

Zion and his 7-year-old brother have been at their mother’s side, according to Merritt.

News of Carr’s failing health has led faith leaders to call for prayers.

“Sister Amber Carr needs our prayers,” said Rev. Kyev Tatum at New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church this week. “The doctors have given her days to live from congestive heart failure.”

Tarrant County District Judge George Gallagher also addressed Carr’s health Wednesday afternoon during a contempt of court hearing related to the high-profile trial.

“I want everything involving this Aaron Dean case to be finished,” he said. “This was a tragic situation involving the community and it continues to be tragic with the illness of Ms. Carr. She attended this hearing and she continued until she was very sick. So, it is time to move on.”

Merritt says this is simply the toll one family’s fight for justice has taken.

“Less than 1% of these cases result in any kind of accountability for the family and that is mentally, spiritually, physically tolling on the family,” he said.

Merritt told NBC 5 the Carr-Jefferson family remains hopeful their loving mother and sister will pull through.

ONLINE: The family previously set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical and childcare costs. To help, click here.