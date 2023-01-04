Fort Worth Mayor, Councilman Apologize for Violating Aaron Dean Gag Order, Contempt Charge Dismissed

A Tarrant County judge accepted the apologies of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and City Councilman Chris Nettles on Wednesday and dismissed any contempt of court charges after previously saying they may have violated a gag order with statements made before the conclusion of the trial of former police officer Aaron Dean.

From his bench shortly before noon Wednesday, Judge George Gallagher said he'd spoken with both Parker and Nettles and that both the mayor and councilman had apologized for statements made before sentencing took place last month.

"I want everything involving this Aaron Dean case to be finished. This was a tragic situation involving our community and it continues to be more tragic with the illness of Miss Carr. She attended this hearing and you could tell she was very sick. So it's time for us to move on," Gallagher said Wednesday. "With that, I will make no finding of any type of actions against either Mayor Parker or Councilman Nettles. I'm satisfied that their actions were not intentional and it's time for us to move on."

Gallagher said Parker had a conflict with the scheduled hearing on Wednesday and appeared early the day before. He said during their discussion she apologized for issuing her statement and realizes she violated a court order. A statement from the mayor's office on Gallagher's decision is expected sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Nettles appeared before the judge Tuesday morning and also apologized for statements made before the end of the trial.

Of his discussion with Nettles, Gallagher cautioned the councilman that his remarks could have a chilling effect on future jurors and that his remarks could cost residents to be concerned about doing their civic duty. He said Nettles apologized and he accepted that apology.

The two elected officials faced possible gag order violations for issuing or making statements after a jury found Dean guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson but before he was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Parker and Nettles were sworn in as possible witnesses during pretrial hearings surrounding the defense team’s motion for a change of venue, making them subject to the gag order.

Dallas attorney Paul Watler, who is also the former president of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, said the two officials have levels of protection under the First Amendment.

“I do question whether or not a contempt finding would be sustainable under the First Amendment,” Watler said. “I don’t question the judge’s good faith here in proceeding. Judges issue orders and they expect them to be abided by, but you also have to examine the scope of the authority a judge has in a particular circumstance.”

“They were not witnesses at the trial and that is important because there is a very narrow exception that allows a court to restrict speech of trial participants – people who are actually participating in the trial. Typically, that only extends to attorneys and witnesses,” Watler explained.

Asked about the contempt case, the city declined to comment after the officials were ordered to appear for the hearing.