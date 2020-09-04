Rockwall

Health Officials Urge People to Keep Their Guard up Labor Day Weekend

Some are concerned over another Coronavirus spike after the Labor Day weekend

By Yona Gavino

NBCUniversal, Inc.

There are major COVID-19 concerns this Labor Day weekend. Health leaders fear parties and family gatherings could set us back in the fight against coronavirus.

On Lake Lewisville, water safety is the focus. Texas Game Wardens will be on patrol checking for life jackets. They’ll be working with Dallas Fire-Rescue and Dallas Police to make sure swimmers and boaters stay safe.

Meanwhile, Sideways BBQ sits at the harbor on Lake Ray Hubbard and tables are already filling up.

The owners have taken safety precautions and they know things will be different than they were last Labor Day.

“We had to take out, I think six tables to create six feet in between each table, and we’ve stuck to the rules as best as we can,” said co-owner Jeff Cassar.

“People eat for a little bit, and then they want to go back home or get back on the boat, whatever it is, to kind of get away from everybody,” said co-owner Josh Deaton. "They’re kind of doing their social distancing thing. It used to be like people would sit at a table for three hours."

Health officials are urging people to keep their guard up, even as cases drop.

They want to avoid a repeat of Memorial Day in May when cases surged in June.

Rockwallcoronavirus
