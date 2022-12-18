Happy Ending for Crowley Mom After Late Daughter's Pug Went Missing in August

We have a happy ending to report on a story we brought you back in August.

Summer Herrera was grieving the loss of her teenage daughter Zofia, when the teen's pug puppy went missing.

Zofia, 13, died suddenly after suffering a cerebral aneurism on New Year's Eve while visiting her father in Florida.

In August, Zofia's puppy, Penny the pug, dug a hole under a fence at the family's home in Crowley and took off.

This month, DFW Pug Rescue Club posted on social media that a volunteer spotted similarities between a post about a stray pug in Southwest Fort Worth and Herrera's posts about Penny.

The rescue made contact with the person posting about the stray and helped reunite Penny with Herrera.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped!! We are overjoyed as you can tell from my tear," Herrera posted on DFW Pug Rescue Club's Facebook page.

Herrera says things are going well and posted an update on her Facebook page that she gave NBC 5 permission to share.