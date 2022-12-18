Crowley

Happy Ending for Crowley Mom After Late Daughter's Pug Went Missing in August

Penny the pug dug a hole under a fence and went missing in August

By Elvira Sakmari

Summer Herrera

We have a happy ending to report on a story we brought you back in August.

Summer Herrera was grieving the loss of her teenage daughter Zofia, when the teen's pug puppy went missing.

Zofia, 13, died suddenly after suffering a cerebral aneurism on New Year's Eve while visiting her father in Florida.

In August, Zofia's puppy, Penny the pug, dug a hole under a fence at the family's home in Crowley and took off.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This month, DFW Pug Rescue Club posted on social media that a volunteer spotted similarities between a post about a stray pug in Southwest Fort Worth and Herrera's posts about Penny.

The rescue made contact with the person posting about the stray and helped reunite Penny with Herrera.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped!! We are overjoyed as you can tell from my tear," Herrera posted on DFW Pug Rescue Club's Facebook page.

Herrera says things are going well and posted an update on her Facebook page that she gave NBC 5 permission to share.

Fort Worth Dec 16

These Dogs May Be Euthanized if Fort Worth Shelter Can't Find Foster Homes

Pet of the Week 7 hours ago

Pet of the Week: Luna

This article tagged under:

CrowleyFort WorthTarrant County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us