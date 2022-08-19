Crowley

Crowley Mom Pleads for Return of Late Daughter's Missing Pug

Woman says her daughter's dog is missing after digging a hole under the fence

By Maria Guerrero

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A North Texas mother grieving the loss of her teenage daughter is asking the public’s help in finding her late daughter’s puppy that has been missing for several days.

Penny the pug is not just a family pet for Summer Herrera.

“Penny was my daughter Zofia’s pug,” she said through tears. “Penny is the last present that Zofia got from us.”

Tragically, 13-year-old Zofia died suddenly after suffering a cerebral aneurism on New Year's Eve while visiting her father in Florida.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Penny’s the last thing that we have of Zofia,” she said.

Herrera said shortly before her daughter died she was busy collecting clothes for her new puppy to wear. But Zofia didn’t just collect clothes for Penny, for years the girl had also worked to collect clothes for homeless people in the community.

“Zofia started collecting jackets for people that were homeless when she was five,” said Herrera.

After she died, Zofia’s friends and teachers in Crowley continued to collect jackets for the homeless in her honor, calling the effort, ‘Warmed by Zie.’

Summer Herrera
Summer Herrera is looking for her late daughter Zofia's (pictured) puppy Penny.

“They collected so many jackets that we had to have a U-Haul truck come in and get them to take them to where they were needed,” said Herrera.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 34 mins ago

Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

carpal tunnel syndrome 53 mins ago

Grand Prairie Woman Credits New Treatment for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Relief

This grieving family now hopes someone will help them in their time of need.

Mom said 9-month-old Penny appears to have dug a hole under their fence at their Crowley home and taken off. She was last seen Tuesday near the town's Walmart. She is fawn in color and is not microchipped.

The Herrera’s have checked area shelters and followed up on tips but have had no luck tracking down the puppy.

“If you see Penny or any pug, let us know,” pleaded Herrera. “We’ve been helping other people this week find their dogs.”

She hopes someone has the dog and will return her, even offering to buy the person another pug if they cannot afford one.

If you have any information about Penny’s whereabouts, please contact Summer Herrera at summer.z.herrera@gmail.com.

This article tagged under:

Crowley
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us