Crowley Mom Pleads for Return of Late Daughter's Missing Pug

A North Texas mother grieving the loss of her teenage daughter is asking the public’s help in finding her late daughter’s puppy that has been missing for several days.

Penny the pug is not just a family pet for Summer Herrera.

“Penny was my daughter Zofia’s pug,” she said through tears. “Penny is the last present that Zofia got from us.”

Tragically, 13-year-old Zofia died suddenly after suffering a cerebral aneurism on New Year's Eve while visiting her father in Florida.

“Penny’s the last thing that we have of Zofia,” she said.

Herrera said shortly before her daughter died she was busy collecting clothes for her new puppy to wear. But Zofia didn’t just collect clothes for Penny, for years the girl had also worked to collect clothes for homeless people in the community.

“Zofia started collecting jackets for people that were homeless when she was five,” said Herrera.

After she died, Zofia’s friends and teachers in Crowley continued to collect jackets for the homeless in her honor, calling the effort, ‘Warmed by Zie.’

“They collected so many jackets that we had to have a U-Haul truck come in and get them to take them to where they were needed,” said Herrera.

This grieving family now hopes someone will help them in their time of need.

Mom said 9-month-old Penny appears to have dug a hole under their fence at their Crowley home and taken off. She was last seen Tuesday near the town's Walmart. She is fawn in color and is not microchipped.

The Herrera’s have checked area shelters and followed up on tips but have had no luck tracking down the puppy.

“If you see Penny or any pug, let us know,” pleaded Herrera. “We’ve been helping other people this week find their dogs.”

She hopes someone has the dog and will return her, even offering to buy the person another pug if they cannot afford one.

If you have any information about Penny’s whereabouts, please contact Summer Herrera at summer.z.herrera@gmail.com.