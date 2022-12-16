The Fort Worth Animal Care and Control is looking for 150 foster families for dogs this holiday season.

The goal is to find fosters for the medium and large dogs because they can't use outdoor runs at the animal shelter to house the animals during the cold snap coming this week.

"We're asking for 150 fosters to step up for a two-week commitment to help us avoid tough decisions regarding euthanasia," Fort Worth Animal Control posted on social media.

Fwacc is seeking Home for the Pawlidays Fosters THIS WEEKEND! With the cold weather approaching we must move 150+ dogs to avoid tough euthanasia decisions! Please email FWACCFOSTER@fortworthtexas.gov with the subject Home for the Pawlidays to sign up.#fortworth #foster pic.twitter.com/XDjRzAHNs0 — FWACC (@FortWorthACC) December 16, 2022

Fosters are needed at the Chuck and Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Control Center.

If you're interested in ensuring a medium or large dog has a happy, healthy and warm home for the holidays, email FWACCFOSTER@fortworthtexas.gov with the subject "Home for the Pawlidays" to be matched.

You can also visit in person, the Chuck and Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Control Center is located at 4900 Martin Street in Fort Worth.

Click here to see the adoptable and fosterable pets. (Note: the list may not be completely updated)