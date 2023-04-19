Gun Shop Owner Explains the Importance of Understanding Texas Castle Doctrine Law

Inside Eagle Gun Range in Farmers Branch, owner David Prince said the people who are shooting for target practice are doing the right thing.

"You have the right and privilege to have a firearm, but you have a responsibility to know what to do with it," Prince said.

Prince added he is troubled by recent reports of seemingly innocent people being shot for making mistakes.

"It's heartbreaking,” Prince said. “Extremely heartbreaking. All life is precious. From the womb to the last breath."

There is a legal description for Castle Doctrine Law in Texas. Prince says gun owners must understand it.

"Stand your ground boils down to one thing: Do you feel like your life is in danger?” Prince said. “Not insulted. Not hurt feelings. Are you really possibly going to lose your life? You stand your ground, and you are able to defend yourself."

Fort Worth attorney Lesa Pamplin recently defended a client whose murder charges were dismissed. She said a video showed the person he shot first lifted a gun at him.

"The Castle Doctrine has been around for hundreds of years,” Pamplin said. “It says you have no duty to retreat if you are in fear for your life, basically."

She added you can't use that defense in all cases.

"However, there are exceptions,” Pamplin said. “You can't provoke the difficulty at your home and then claim self-defense."

Prince said there are many training videos online for gun owners.

At Eagle Gun Range, they offer License to Carry courses that cover when and when not to shoot, according to the law.

Eagle Gun Range owner David Prince looking down a firing range.

Prince said knowing and following the law could save everyone involved in a situation.

"Before you take a life, you need to be 100% certain that your life is in danger,” Prince said. “You need to have done everything you can to back out of that situation and if you can't, nothing left, then it's OK to defend yourself."

To learn more about Texas gun laws click here.