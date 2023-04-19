Suspect in Wrong Driveway Shooting Described as ‘Hot-Tempered' During Court Hearing

The homeowner accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman when an SUV she was in turned into the wrong driveway was described in court Wednesday as a man with a reputation for being “hot-tempered.”

Wearing a jacket, dress shirt and shackles, Kevin Monahan sat next to his attorney in a Washington County Courtroom as prosecutors argued he was a flight risk. Charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of Kaylin Gillis, Monahan faces sentences, if convicted, of a minimum of 15 years to life and a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Authorities have said Monahan, 65, fired at a Ford Explorer from his porch on Saturday after a group of four friends realized they’d pulled into the wrong driveway and were leaving his home in Hebron, roughly 50 miles north of Albany.

One of the two shots hit Gillis, an aspiring marine biologist who was pronounced dead several miles away after the group called 911.

