Ground Search for Missing Everman Boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez Resumes Saturday

Everman Police are planning to resume their ground search this weekend in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

Noel has been missing since October 2022, that's the last time officials said they could confirm someone had seen the boy alive. Earlier this month, investigators said they believed he was deceased after finding no evidence to support claims or rumors that he is either living with family members abroad or had been sold to a woman outside of a local grocery store.

Last week cadaver dogs assisting investigators at the child's home on Wisteria Drive "alerted" to a discarded rug and topsoil underneath a recently poured porch, indicating human remains had been present at some time in the past, however, no physical evidence was found that could be tested and identified.

Last weekend, Everman Chief of Police CW Spencer said they were going to temporarily forgo large-scale ground searches to focus on data analysis but that the searches would soon resume.

On Friday, Spencer said his team will be joined by expert volunteers from TEXSAR in searching two large areas near Everman on the ground and with drones. The location of those searches will be shared publicly after they have begun to avoid the areas being disturbed before they can be examined.

"I know that everyone is eager for a substantial update on the case. We are working to provide that to you," Spencer said in a statement, adding that he plans to provide an update on the case next week unless they find something significant sooner.

Meanwhile, officials have not provided any new information in the search for the boy's mother and stepfather, who are believed to have traveled to India with their six other children after police started looking into the boy's disappearance in March. The FBI is working with international partners to locate and extradite Cindy and Arshdeep Singh who are currently charged with felony child abandonment and endangerment in the missing boy's case.