Grieving Families Seek Answers for Garland Triple Homicide

Grieving families are still seeking answers about the motive for Sunday’s triple murder at a Garland taqueria after Tuesday’s capital murder arrest of a man previously labeled a person of interest.

Richard Acosta, 33, was accused of driving a white pick-up truck seen in surveillance video carrying the shooter to the scene on West Walnut Street. He was not accused of firing the gun.

A man seen crawling up to the building and then firing around 20 shots was previously identified as a 14-year old who was arrested Monday.

But Tuesday police said that 14-year old was returned to his family and is cooperating with investigators. A third person may be the actual gunman.

Killed were 14-year old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year old Rafael Garcia and 16-year old Ivan Noyola.

Translating for Noyola’s mother Reyna Macedonio is cousin Fatima Macedonio, said the family can not understand why any shooter would target Ivan.

“We honestly don’t know any reason, if there was a conflict between them two, or if he went in there with his goal in mind to just shoot at our cousin. All we know, that he did what he did, not even caring about the pain that he was going to leave behind,” she said.

His mother said Ivan Noyola had a bright future.

”He was very loving, very caring. He had a humble heart and a hard worker,” she said.

The relatives said Ivan Noyola was a close friend of 17-year old victim Rafael Garcia. The teens had been working and living together the past 6 months and went to the taqueria together Sunday for food.

“They were ordering their food and they were killed,” Reyna Macedonio said.

The display of flowers and sympathy outside the taqueria has grown the past few days with many people visiting to show support for the families.

A photo of 14-year old Xavier Gonzalez is seen amid the flowers.

Gofundme pages have been set up to help pay for all three victims' funerals.

A fourth victim who was a cook at the taqueria was wounded but is recovering.

A Garland Police statement Tuesday said a dispute the day before the shooting may be a motive but the statement did not disclose who may have been the intended target.