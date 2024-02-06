Grief remains over North Texas mother, daughter killed in Lubbock car crash

An outpouring of grief continued Tuesday for the North Texas mother and daughter killed in a West Texas highway accident over the weekend.

The daughter, Hannah McDaniel, was a high school senior at Pantego Christian Academy. Her mom, Brandi McDaniel, was a teacher at Accommodated Learning Academy in Grapevine, where classes were canceled on Monday in the aftermath but resumed Tuesday with a memorial service.

"We just want this morning to be a time of worship and celebration of Brandi's life," Principal Melissa McGowan said.

The principal was a 25-year friend of Brandi McDaniel. At the memorial service on Tuesday, people wore Mickey Mouse ears to honor Brandi's love of all things Disney.

There were student tributes to Brandi McDaniel.

"I couldn't be more proud of our students to be able to represent who Mrs. McDaniel was, how she treated them, how much she loved them, how much she worked for them every day," McGowan said.

Brandi and Hannah McDaniel died on the highway Saturday, returning from a basketball tournament in Lubbock.

Hannah McDaniel's husband, Mark, was at the wheel but survived the accident. He attended the Tuesday morning memorial.

Mark McDaniel is a New Hope Community Church pastor in Venus, Texas. He said Tuesday's tributes gave him strength.

"What a wonderful outpouring of love and grace from a staff that really loved her," McDaniel said.

There were tears Monday at Hannah McDaniel's Pantego Christian Academy. Students left flowers and released balloons. Some students following on buses witnessed the aftermath of that fatal wreck.

"My heart died this last weekend, but it is alive because of the love that so many people are showing. It has resurrected my heart. So, that is probably the biggest thing: the encouragement to move to the next thing and for us to grow out of this tragedy." Mark McDaniel said.

Her father is planning scholarships in Hannah's name.

People at the school she taught said Brandi McDaniel will not be forgotten.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon on I-20 near Big Spring, Texas. The cause remains under investigation.