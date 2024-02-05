Community grieves mother, daughter killed in crash returning from high school basketball tournament

An Arlington mother and daughter, a senior at Pantego Christian Academy, died in a weekend crash along Interstate 20 in Big Spring.

Mother Brandi McDaniel and her daughter, Hannah, were part of a group of parents and students returning home from a high school basketball tournament in Midland Saturday when the car they were traveling in crashed.

Father Mark McDaniel was injured but later released from the hospital.

Hannah’s teammates were following on school buses, and some witnessed the wreck's aftermath.

Monday morning students returned to Pantego Christian Academy dressed in blue and released balloons in Hannah's honor.

They also gathered to write messages of support surrounded by photos of the senior dressed in her basketball uniform.

"Hannah was more than just a student; she was a friend, a classmate, a teammate, and a source of inspiration to those around her. Her infectious laughter, compassionate nature, and unwavering determination made her a shining star within our community," said the head of PCA, Dr. Kathy Ferrell in a statement to NBC 5.

Mother Brandi McDaniel taught middle school students at Accommodated Learning Academy in Grapevine.

The principal and a longtime friend of the family said she was beloved by her students and staff.

The school canceled classes Monday and shared photos of McDaniel in the classroom, writing “We are rejoicing because know that they are in heaven with Jesus but filled with sorrow for the piece of our school that is now missing.”

Father Mark McDaniel is a pastor at New Hope Community Church in Venus.

Services Sunday began with church leaders addressing the tragedy.

“We are gathered this morning as a group of wounded healers,” a church leader told the congregation.

A celebration of life for Hannah and Brandi McDaniel will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Arlington.