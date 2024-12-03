Fallen Greenville police officer remembered by colleagues

Family and the Greenville Police Department are preparing a final farewell for fallen officer Cooper Dawson.

The 27-year-old husband and father of three died after being shot in the line of duty last Monday night.

Funeral services with full honors will take place Tuesday at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall.

The public is invited to attend.

The visitation begins at 9 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10 a.m.

We are learning more about Dawson from those who served alongside him.

“It’s just overwhelming the support we’ve gotten. We can’t say enough thanks,” said a grateful Administrative Lt. Brandon West of the Greenville Police Department.

On Monday morning, city employees began the careful process of relocating flowers adorning a police cruiser in Dawson’s honor.

The memorial has been moved a few feet away as the grieving department tries to press forward without one of their own.

"Thanksgiving was very somber for all of us,” said West with a pause. “It was definitely a time of reflecting. Cooper wasn’t there and we missed him.”

The department traditionally gathers on Thanksgiving to share a meal and comradery.

Despite the incredible support from the community, which included large deliveries of food, the day was difficult.

“There was tons of food for Thanksgiving,” said West. “We did come in and eat, but we really didn’t talk. It was quiet. You ate your food, you got up and went back on the streets.”

Dawson's death is the first in-the-line-of-duty death of a Greenville police officer is over a century, according to the department.

Needless to say, the tragedy has taken a toll on the small department with 72 sworn police officers.

West says it’s the kind of police force where everyone knows each other and their families.

West helped train Dawson a little over a year and a half ago and was impressed, by the young military veteran, SWAT team member and instructor in Garland and now Greenville.

“He taught me things that I didn’t know,” he said. “We learned from each other. He’s fun to work with.”

According to police, the decorated officer was ambushed and critically wounded while chasing down a wanted felon. Incredibly, Dawson still managed to return fire hitting the suspect and apply his own tourniquet, according to GPD.

Dawson’s body camera captured the encounter. It has been seen by a select few, including West.

“You knew Cooper was still in charge at that scene,” said West of the video. “I couldn’t have been more proud and more sad at the same time watching that video.”

West says the actions West took exemplify the bravery and leadership they are trained for.

Husband to Aubrey, father to two sons, 11 and one, and a three-year-old daughter, Cooper Dawson is being remembered as a family man with a servant’s heart.

“He was always showing me pictures of his kids and wow,” said West overcome with emotion. “Cherished his family and he knew that doing his job he kept his family safe.”

NBC 5 is expected to livestream services Tuesday morning.