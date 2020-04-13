Greenville

Greenville Police Arrest Men Suspected in Aggravated Assault

Greenville Police

Greenville police arrested 2 men after responding to a robbery in the 100 block of Ellis Circle on Friday, April 10.

Greenville police arrested 2 men after responding to a robbery in the 100 block of Ellis Circle on Friday, April 10.

It was reported the men arranged a meeting through Facebook with the victim to buy a cellphone.

Using a firearm, the men demanded money and property from the victim and then fled the scene.

Police searched for the men later identified as Johnny Ray Sanders III and Jatwane Anton Wilson.

The men were located shortly after the robbery and were arrested.

Police were able to recover the firearm in the robbery. The men were transported to Hunt County Jail.

They were charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest or Detention.

Sanders was released on Saturday, April 11.

