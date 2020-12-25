Grapevine Police Respond to Report of ‘Active Threat' at Great Wolf Lodge

Police in Grapevine say they are investigating a report of an "active threat" at Great Wolf Lodge.

A guest made "concerning statements threatening the safety" of other guests Friday, according to a representative from Great Wolf Lodge.

As a precaution, the resort said everyone was on lockdown and it was following the lead of law enforcement.

"There have been no indications to us from law enforcement that this individual is armed," the resort's general manager said late Friday.

No injuries were reported as of 9:50 p.m. Police said officers were on the scene and searching the area.

Some rooms are on lockdown as a precaution. We have additional units arriving on scene and continue to check the welfare of everyone inside. — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) December 26, 2020

Great Wolf Lodge is located along State Highway 26 near Texan Trail in Grapevine.

