Grapevine Police arrest man accused of killing woman whose body was found in Grapevine Lake

Grapevine Police said they've arrested the man accused of shooting and killing Jennifer Holmes whose body was found floating in Grapevine Lake last Thursday.

Police said a passerby spotted her body near the spillway on Thursday, July 6 in the afternoon. The police department said officers and detectives worked around the clock and once they identified Holmes, it led them to the suspect.

"It's a really sad story, but we're glad we're at least able to find the person responsible for killing Jennifer Holmes," said Amanda McNew the public information officer for Grapevine Police.

Detectives said Daniel Burch, 35, confessed to committing the crime. He was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with murder. He's currently in the Tarrant County jail with a $150,000 bond.

"She was actually staying at his house at the time, they were described as close friends. They had a fight on July 4 and early into the morning of July 5," described McNew.

Officers said the two were on their way to the lake when the incident happened on Fairway Drive.

"He told detectives they got into an argument in the car, pulled over and that's where she was shot and later taken into the water," said McNew.

Police said Holmes was shot multiple times.

Investigators also found evidence tied to the case about a mile away from where her body was recovered.

"If you go on the spillway that's an intensive long stent of street and land, lots of weeds and grass, different things along the way and officers walked it, combed it up and down trying to find evidence and about a mile away they recovered casings, shell casings from the shooting," said McNew.

Loved ones have been paying tributes to Holmes on social media. Many are at a loss for the way her life came to an end.

One friend told NBC 5 that Holmes was a mother, daughter, sister and friend known for her kind heart.

"From the moment we met, we were inseparable. She had this loving, giving heart, and she was the biggest God-fearing woman. She would do anything for anyone and give the shirt off her back if it was the last one she had. Her love for Jesus was huge, her love for friends and family, and her kids was so loud and proud," said Brittney Clark who described Holmes as a best friend.

"When you met Jenn you knew that she was always going to be loyal to you, even if it was someone she just met. If a friend, family, or stranger needed her she would be there for you. It was just who she was. She always wanted to help and protect and save, and this was something she absolutely did not deserve. I will forever miss her infectious laugh and comedic personality," said Clark in a statement.

Police said the homicide was an isolated incident and that no one else is in danger.

The department said this case highlights why it's important that people speak up if they see something wrong.

"It's really important in this case that a passerby discovered her body and because of that passerby, we were able to identify Jennifer Holmes and get justice, so when you see something, say something, because it helped us solve a murder," said McNew.