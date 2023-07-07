Police investigate a body discovered near Grapevine Lake spillway

The Grapevine Police Department is investigating the discovery of a body in Grapevine Lake Thursday afternoon.

Police say someone driving on Fairway Drive called 911 to report the passenger in her car thought he saw a body floating near the spillway on the right side of the dam.

Officers who responded to the scene confirmed a body was in the water.

Fairway Drive was closed for several hours as the Grapevine Fire Department, Flower Mound Fire Department, game warden, Army Corps of Engineers and medical examiner were called out to recover the body and investigate.

An adult female's body was pulled from the water and police say officers saw signs of trauma not consistent with drowning.

Police say it's not clear how long her body was in the water. Now the medical examiner will work to determine the woman's identity and exact cause of death.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Grapevine Police at 817-410-3900 or email tips to cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.