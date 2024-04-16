Grapevine event celebrates Texans on wellness journey

Peerfest supports people facing mental health challenges.

An event happening in Grapevine this week celebrates Texans who've faced mental health challenges and are on a journey to wellness.

Peerfest is a four-day event that highlights self-care and wellness rather than focusing on education and networking that often goes with a traditional conference. Programming goes on from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate participant's varying body clocks.

“Texas has a vibrant community of people who are using their personal recovery journeys to advocate for broader change in mental health. PeerFest is a not-to-missed chance for people to tap into this community, to be challenged and inspired, and to infuse that energy into their lives going forward. The Hogg Foundation is proud to be associated with this one-of-a-kind event," said Ike Evans, communications manager for the Hogg Foundation which is the principal funder of Peerfest.

Peerfest was created in 2015 with the vision of a place in Texas where people facing mental health challenges are supported to live their best lives.

It was designed, budgeted for, created, implemented, and carried out by Texans with lived mental health experience.

On-site registration is through Thursday, April 18, the last day of the event.

PeerFest 2024

Great Wolf Lodge

Grapevine, TX

April 15-18, 2024

If you have any questions, contact peerfest.info@gmail.com.