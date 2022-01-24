Granbury Man Charged with ‘Seditious Conspiracy' in Jan. 6 Attack Expected in Court Monday

The leader of a far-right group called the "Oath Keepers" will be in a federal courtroom in Plano on Monday for a hearing that will determine if he should remain in custody until he is brought to trial for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol.

Stewart Rhodes, of Granbury, is among a small group of alleged Jan. 6 participants facing the most serious charges leveled to date by the federal government – seditious conspiracy.

Federal investigators said Rhodes, 56, and 10 other Oath Keepers communicated in the weeks prior to the Jan. 6 incident that they would “oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power,” according to papers filed by the prosecution.

“We aren’t getting through this without a civil war,” Rhodes said in an online message to other Oath Keepers in late-November 2020. “Too late for that. Prepare your mind, body, spirit.”

The Oath Keepers are a loosely organized group, which includes some members with ties to militia groups.

Prosecutors claim Rhodes and his "co-conspirators" shared a step-by-step plan to take the Capitol building by force in order to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the November 2020 presidential election.

Rhodes wrote that if President-elect Biden were to assume the presidency, “We will have to do a bloody, massively bloody revolution against them,” according to documents filed by federal prosecutors.

According to his lawyer, Phillip Linder, Rhodes said he's not guilty and intends to fight the charges.

If convicted of seditious conspiracy, Rhodes faces up to 20 years in federal prison.