Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic kicks off as scheduled following winter storm

As temperatures rose and the sun melted overnight snow, tens of thousands of football fans filtered into AT&T Stadium excited to watch the University of Texas and Ohio State go head-to-head in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

For many, enthusiasm was heightened after the weather threatened their trip to North Texas.

“It’s beautiful. It’s going to be a beautiful day for a football game. It’s nice and chilly and we’re ready to hear some helmets crash,” said Steve Grubb who came in from Nashville.

All week, officials had pledged that the game would kick off as scheduled. Though a contingency was in place, they placed faith in an improving forecast and state and local officials who planned to treat and clear roads in and around Arlington.

“First we had to get out of the driveway. We had to shovel all the snow out, get up the driveway. Once we got out, we decided to leave a little early just in case there were icy bridges, snow on the roads,” said Jacob Ambriz who lives in Denton.

Many out-of-town attendees chose to arrive early.

“I drove in on Wednesday night. Came in ahead of the storm,” said Dean Johnston, who purchased last-minute tickets and came in from Houston.

Others went head-to-head with Mother Nature.

We first spoke with former Ohio State football player Mekka Don, who was sitting at the Detroit airport. It was his second time there that day after his flight to Dallas was diverted to Memphis, which was also threatened by snow.

“I was traveling yesterday for 17 hours on a trip that should’ve taken me three. So I was actually on one plane for 8 hours that I wasn’t able to get off and that was just half of the trip,” said Don.

He was one of the many who said it would’ve taken a lot more to keep him away.

“We don’t get to experience this a lot, and as fans… you know certain fan bases almost never get to come and see their team come and prepare to go to a national championship. And so when you have the opportunity, it’s one of the things you don’t want to miss,” he said.

Temperatures were expected to drop as fans left the game late Friday. Arlington Police urged those driving to take it slow and to keep in mind that first responders are also battling slick conditions, meaning it may take them a little longer to get to those needing help.