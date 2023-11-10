‘Good Samaritan' killed while defending robbery victim: Police

He's described as a good Samaritan who died defending a robbery victim.



Now, the search is on for the person or people who shot and killed 38-year-old Quentin Gellington in Dallas.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. on October 14 in the middle of Village Fair Drive near Big T Plaza in Oak Cliff.

In dash camera video released by Dallas police, a man is seen walking in front of a white car.

“The video shows there's multiple people on the right side of the screen that point handguns in his direction,” said Jesse Carr, senior public information officer with the Dallas Police Department.

Carr says Gellington was shot while trying to stop a robbery.

“The preliminary investigation determined the victim stepped in to defend the victim of an aggravated robbery when he was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects,” said Carr.

Gellington died at a hospital.



Police say an uninvolved 31-year-old woman was also shot but survived.

Nearly a month after the murder, police released video this week of the moments before Gellington was shot hoping someone recognizes the white car and the people who pointed guns at Gellington, a father of two who they say died trying to do the right thing.

“Any piece of information for this case is vital to our detectives,” said Carr.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jelisa Reed at 469-597 9332 or jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward related to the case.