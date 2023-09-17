Good Samaritan brings cross-country lawn-mowing tour to North Texas

Rodney Smith, Jr. has become a nationally known name as he travels across the country, offering free lawn care service for people who could use a little help. Sometimes, he just does it to be kind.

Smith has been doing it for years and recently made a stop in Arlington.

His latest mission is to make it to all 50 states and mow lawns for first responders. People could even go online and submit nominations on that website. Well, Officer Strauser with the Arlington Police Department was one of those nominees.

Rodney said the nomination he received for Strauser hit him personally so he contacted her to let her know someone had nominated her and to ask if he could do something nice for her while he was in Texas. She emphatically agreed.

This is pretty cool!



Meet "Lawn Enforcement Officer" Rodney Smith Jr, who travels the country providing free lawn care services to folks who need help or who he feels are deserving.



He's currently on a mission to visit all 50 states and mow lawns for first responders...



Smith soon showed up at her house to manicure the lawn.

According to the city, Strauser gives of herself too. She has been with the APD for nearly 30 years and is the longtime coordinator of the Santa Cops program in the department. In her role, she coordinates with Arlington ISD to identify deserving families each year. Last year, Santa Cops helped about 450 families in Arlington.

A true story of good people helping good people.