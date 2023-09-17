Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers hosting voter registration event

The Texas Rangers are partnering with Major League Baseball and HeadCount to hold a voter registration event at Globe Life Field

By Sara Hummadi

NBC 5 Sports

You can register to vote during the Rangers-Red Sox series on Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Voting registration will be at 5 p.m. through the bottom of the second inning on the main concourse in the southwest corner behind Section 116.

The Rangers are partnering with Major League Baseball and Headcount to host the event that coincides with National Voter Registration Day.

Fans who sign up for election alerts will be entered to win 2024 All-Star Game experience. You can sign up to receive election alerts in person or by texting ALLSTAR to 57568.

This article tagged under:

Texas RangersMajor League Baseballglobe life field
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us