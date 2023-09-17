Texas Rangers hosting voter registration event

You can register to vote during the Rangers-Red Sox series on Monday, Sept. 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Voting registration will be at 5 p.m. through the bottom of the second inning on the main concourse in the southwest corner behind Section 116.

The Rangers are partnering with Major League Baseball and Headcount to host the event that coincides with National Voter Registration Day.

Fans who sign up for election alerts will be entered to win 2024 All-Star Game experience. You can sign up to receive election alerts in person or by texting ALLSTAR to 57568.