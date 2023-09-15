These boots were made for walkin'. Check out Big Tex's brand-new boots

It's almost time for Big Tex to make his return this year. And he's got a brand-new pair of boots to show for it.

The size 96 boots were designed by Big Tex Boot Design Contest winner Jessica Bonilla. Over 300 entries were submitted for the contest.

The bright-colored Lucchese boots feature a sunset landscape. The boots went on display at Big Tex Circle on Friday at 8 a.m.

"He hibernates all year long and we bring him out to get him set and ready to welcome fairgoers back to the State Fair of Texas," State Fair of Texas Public Relations manager Taylor Austin said. "Big Tex is here and that just means we're almost ready to open."

The State Fair of Texas officially kicks off on Sept. 29. Tickets can be purchased here.