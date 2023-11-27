Get into the spirit of the holidays with these events

Arlington

Holiday In The Park, Nov. 19 - Dec. 31

Experience Six Flags Over Texas during the holidays. The park has been transformed into a holiday extravaganza with holiday-themed attractions.

Dallas

Holiday at the Arboretum, Nov. 9 - Jan. 5

The holidays have returned to the Dallas Arboretum. Take a stroll through the 12 days of Christmas or visit at night to see the lights shine throughout the grounds.

The Nutcracker, Nov. 24 - Dec. 3

The Texas Ballet Theater presents the holiday classic The Nutcracker. Catch a show at Winspear Opera House and Bass Performance Hall.

Klyde Warren Park's Tree Lighting, Dec. 2

Watch performances by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Ensemble, Emerald City Band Holiday Special and more. Meet Santa and his friends Frosty and Rudolph.

Family Christmas Pops with Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 2 & 9

Enjoy this family-friendly show that brings the magic of the holidays to life with music.

Mistletoe Kiss at Klyde Warren Park, Dec. 3

Kiss Hunger Goodbye and help achieve the World Record of "Most Couples Kissing Under the Mistletoe" at Klyde Warren Park. Proceeds from the mistletoe bought at the event will go towards North Texas Food Bank.

Spectacular Skate Show at Galleria Dallas, Dec. 3 & 10

The Galleria Dallas is hosting a skate show to benefit local charities. Broadway Dallas will partner with Galleria Dallas on Dec. 3 for a show featuring Olympic skaters and a U.S. national and international skating champion. On Dec. 10 the beneficiary will be The Family Place.

Unite Through Light, Dec. 7

Celebrate the first night of Chanukah with a menorah lighting at the JCC Dallas.

Chanukah Celebration at Galleria Dallas, Dec. 7

Rabbi Andrew Paley of Temple Shalom will make remarks before he lights the first menorah candle and the youth choir will perform. The event will be near Tiffany & Co. at 6 p.m.

Old 97's Holiday Hoopla, Dec. 9

Experience the holidays through live music with the alternative band Old 97's holiday show.

Fort Worth

Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanical Garden, Nov. 17 - Jan. 1

For the second year the Fort Worth Botanical Gardens has created lighted landscapes throughout the grounds. It's a magical experience for all ages.

Stockyards Rodeo Rink, Nov. 20 - Jan. 7

Giddy up and glide at the 4,000 sq ft ice rink at the Fort Worth Stockyards. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online or day of at the box office.

Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway, Nov. 23 - Jan. 7

Take a magical drive through the transformed Texas Motor Speedway. The drive takes about 45 minutes and you only need one ticket per car.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 8 - 24

The Texas Ballet Theater presents the holiday classic The Nutcracker. Catch a show at Winspear Opera House and Bass Performance Hall.

SMU Celebration of Lights, Nov. 27

Join SMU in their tradition of reading the Christmas Story, musical student performances and the lighting of the tree. The event will also have free food, real reindeer and other holiday activities.

TCU Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Nov. 28

Aaron Tveit will open the ceremony with a concert. Then there will be several photo opportunities with the tree, Super Frog Santa and Santa.

77th Annual Fort Worth Community Christmas Tree, Dec. 6

Fort Worth will hold its 77th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony this year. Marie Osmond will kick off the event in Sundance Square with a concert. Then MayorMattie Parker will join her to countdown the lighting of the tree.

12 Days of Drover, Dec. 13 - Dec. 24

Experience the holidays with a stay at Hotel Drover. Meet real reindeer and Cowboy Santa.

Sounds of the Season, Dec. 19

Immerse yourself in the melodies of the season. With songs from the Nutcracker, Sleigh Ride and a Holy Jolly sing-along.

Frisco

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza, Nov. 17 - Dec. 16

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting their seventh-annual electrifying 20-minute show. Every Friday and Saturday you can attend the free event and see the special guests of the evening.

Christmas in the Square, Nov. 18 - Jan. 8

It's beginning to look like Christmas in the square. Experience the light show from your car or in a horse-drawn carriage. Ice skating, Santa visits and the light tunnel are some of the other attractions to enjoy in the square.

Menorah Making in the Park, Dec. 3

Craft a menorah and play with driedels and gelt. The Monster Yoghurt Truck will also be on site.

Community Chanukah Celebration, Dec. 14

Listen to live music by Shefa Band, watch the menorah light, and enjoy treats and activities at The Star.

Grapevine

Christmas at Gaylord Texan, Nov. 10 -Dec. 31

The Gaylord Texan is known for hosting ICE! However, there are so many events and holiday activities to participate in; character brunches, ice skating, tubing and so much more.

Christmas Capital of Texas, Nov. 20 - Jan. 5

Deemed the Christmas Capital of Texas, Grapevine has no shortage of holiday-themed events, activities and more. Buy tickets online for the Elf Adventure, Christmas At the Palace Theater or watch the drone show from the observation tower.

Lewisville

Holiday Stroll 2023, Dec. 1 & 2

This two-day event includes something for everyone. On Friday night, enjoy live music, a tree-lighting ceremony and a movie in the plaza. Wake up Saturday to have brunch with Santa, and watch the Toy Run and parade.

Mansfield

Hometown Holidays

Mansfield will have several events throughout the holidays as part of their Hometown Holidays series.

Toys for Tots, Nov. 30

The biggest Toys for Tots event in Texas! Mansfield ISD will host their annual extravaganza where you can bring unwrapped toys, live entertainment, food and more.

Tree Lighting & Drone Show, Dec. 1

Enjoy the annual tree lighting to kick off December. Enjoy the drone show and food trucks.

Light the LOT, Dec. 1 - Jan. 6

Go see the lights all month long at The LOT in Downtown Mansfield.

Falalala 5K, Dec. 2

This annual 5k has been held on the first Saturday in December since 2010.

Scout the Route, Dec. 5, 7, 12 & 14

Santa needs to scout his route before the big day. Mansfield firefighters will drive him around town, so head outside to say hello.

Mesquite

Christmas on the Square, Nov. 28

Join in on the festivity in Downtown Mesquite. Watch the Christmas tree lighting, enjoy live music and shop at the gift market.

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Dec. 1 - 17

Based on the holiday classic movie, this story is staged as a live radio play.

Christmas in the Park, Dec. 2 & 3

Westlake Park will be transformed into a wonderland for the holidays. Families can enjoy lights, holiday music and free photos with Santa.

Christmas at the Ranch, Dec. 9

Take a trip to the past with a traditional Christmas at The Florence Ranch Homestead.

Sounds of the Season, Dec. 9

Join the Mesquite Community Band for their annual Christmas concert.

A Winter Celebration!, Dec. 16

Spend a night with the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra for a celebration of holiday music.

Plano

The Gift of Christmas, Dec. 1-3 & Dec. 6-10

A Prestonwood tradition the Gift of Christmas is a must-see show. A multimedia event with special effects, almost 1,000 cast members and choir, and a Living Nativity.

Chanukah Celebration, Dec. 7

Watch the lighting of the menorah at Willow Bend.

Hanukkah Lights on the Farm, Dec. 12

Head to the Heritage Farmstead Museum for the 2nd annual event. Watch the menorah lighting, eat sufganiyot and drink hot cocoa.