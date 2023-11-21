Holiday Hits of 2023: Movin' and Groovin'

It's time to get the kids movin' and groovin'. The Toy Insider's Laurie Schacht is unwrapping the toys that get kids moving, dancing, and staying active promoting physical and mental wellbeing.

BABY SHARK FOOT-TO-FLOOR SUBMARINE RIDE-ON (DYNACRAFT), $66.99

Kids will spend hours riding the Baby Shark non-electric submarine. This push to go submarine ride-on comes equipped with a periscope and spinning propeller and is covered in custom Baby Shark and sea-life graphics. In true nautical form, this adorable submarine features members peeking through from the inside.

Ages: 18 MOS+

JAKKS PACIFIC PAW PATROL AIRCRAFT CARRIER RIDE ON (JAKKS PACIFIC), $39.99

Action-packed design includes to jets, a runway and a mighty powered launcher. Launch jets from the runway and help the pups save the day. It includes push buttons on handlebars that play sounds and the PAW Patrol theme song while you move around.

Ages: 3+

BEYBLADE BURST QUADSTRIKE LIGHT IGNITE BATTLE SET (ADK EMOTIONS), $66.99

This Amazon exclusive includes light ignite with Glow Tech, two spinning tops, two right/left spin launchers and two extra Armor Tips. Take 4-in-1 top customization to the next level with Beyblade Burst Quadstrike tops featuring enhanced Armor Tips.

Ages: 8+

LASER X (NSI INTERNATIONAL) $19.99-49.99

Laser X Revolution is a home laser tag system that lets kids have a laser tag arena in their own backyard. Kids can blast up to 300 feet away and there are 20 team colors to light up their blasters. Advanced sensors allow an interactive voice “coach” to offer tips and tricks throughout the game.

Ages: 6+

3-IN-1 SKATE TRAINER (FLYBAR), $49.99

Kids can learn to skate in three easy steps with this skate trainer that changes three different ways. It’s one board that delivers three functions to help turn a beginner into an advanced skate.

Ages: 6+