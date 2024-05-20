Summer travel season could be busiest in years, FFA forecast

The unofficial start to summer is Memorial Day weekend, but for some airlines like Fort Worth-based American Airlines, the summer surge has already started.

American Airlines estimates its summer travel season will run from May 17 through Sept. 3 and expects to have 72 million travelers over the summer.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) expects to see the busiest summer travel seasons in years.

“The FAA is working every day to make sure you get to your destination safely and on time, especially as more people than ever gear up to fly this summer,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker in a press release. “While we can’t control the weather – which is the number one reason for delays – we plan for and work around convective conditions. And to improve safety and enhance efficient operations on the runway, we are installing innovative new surface surveillance technologies at airports around the nation.”

The FAA forecasts Memorial Day weekend to be the busiest since 2010. They predict 53,515 flights on the Thursday before Memorial Day and 50,129 on Friday.

The FAA expects June 30 to be the busiest day of the summer with 53,785 flights.