Holiday Hits of 2023: Make and Create

Unleash kids' creativity and help them learn new skills whether it's in music, engineering, jewelry or even beauty! The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht is unwrapping some of the hottest toys of the year.

RAINBOW HIGH COLOR AND CREATE (MGA ENTERTAINMENT), $29.99

Introducing the first do-it-yourself washable Rainbow High Fashion Dolls. Each doll is dressed from head to toe in all white fashions and white hair. Just grab the six rainbow high washable markers in the classic rainbow colors and start designing.

Ages: 4+

COOL MAKER POPSTYLE BRACELET MAKER (SPIN MASTER), $24.99

Make bracelets in a snap with the PopStyle Bracelet Maker. Kids can choose from 170 gorgeous beads, place them on the elastics and pop the top to reveal their custom bracelet.

Ages: 7+

2DOODLER FLOW 3D PRINTING PEN SET (3DOODLER)

The 3Doodler Flow jumpstarts creativity by providing new ways to design things, make art and customize kids’ space. Whether freehand drawing or using one of the hundreds of free online projects, this screenless activity helps reduce stress and anxiety.

Ages: 14+

HELLO KITTY SPARKLING NAIL ART (HORIZON), $12.99

The Sparkling Nail Art set is complete with four vibrant, water-based nail polishes in Hello Kitty shades, one full set of tick-on nails, gemstones and nail stickers to give kids the manicure of their dreams. It includes a glitter mini nail file.

Ages: 6+

TRAVEL GLOW ART STUDIO (CRAYOLA), $14.99

Kids will love making fun, imaginative creations that glow anywhere they go, sleepovers, late night car and airplane rides or lighting up any dark room. Kids can safely store the light wand in the top of the unit and grip onto the handle for easy storage and carrying while traveling. Drawings ill magically disappear over time, allowing kids to draw again and again for endless fun.

Ages: 6+