George W. Bush Presidential Center Marks Major Milestone

The George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas opened its doors 10 years ago with the goal of being much more than a museum.

“You mention President Bush. His change here was, 'I don't want this to just be a think tank, I want it to be a do tank as well,'” said Ken Hersh, President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

Its opening was historic, a major event in North Texas with 5 presidents in attendance. A decade later, the Bush Center is growing.

President and CEO Ken Hersh says according to a recent economic impact study, the George W. Bush Presidential Center has had a $2 billion of impact on North Texas, welcoming close to 2 million people to the museum, and many others to their public policy programs.

“That is something you can quantify. The stuff that is hard to quantify is how we have moved the needle on some pretty major public policy areas around opportunity, democracy, and global health and women's empowerment around the world. And it has just been an incredible run. Inspired by, everything we do, the Bush’s foundational principles of freedom and opportunity, accountability and compassion," Hersh said.

David Kramer is the Executive Director of the George W. Bush Institute.

“We have become a source for sane, sensible, sound, solutions if you pardon the alliteration, on policy problems,” said Kramer said.

Kramer says over the 10 years they have produced more than 50 policy recommendation papers, for federal, state, and local legislators.

“We try to influence policy, we try to influence the influencers, and we try to improve people's lives on a daily bases,” Kramer said.

Both say that President and Mrs. Bush remain very involved. Hersh is optimistic about the future of the Bush’s Center lasting impact.

“Number one is, we got great thought leadership and people really know who we are now. The second is, our voice around civility and around good ideas that are well researched, that are based on values and principals, are needed in this county today,” Hersh added.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, there is free admission week, courtesy of Sewell Automotive