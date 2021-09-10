GCISD Superintendent Calls for Firing of High School Principal

The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Superintendent is now recommending the firing of a principal at the center of a controversy.

Colleyville Heritage High School Principal James Whitfield was placed on paid administrative leave last week.

Whitfield, who is Black, was named principal of Colleyville Heritage ahead of the 2020-21 school year and was soon after accused online and in board meetings of teaching critical race theory.

The district says Whitfield had been placed on leave, calling it a personnel matter.

The school board will take a vote on Whitfield's employment on Monday.

What is Critical Race Theory?

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society. The architects of the theory argue that the United States was founded on the theft of land and labor and that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race. Proponents also believe race is culturally invented, not biological. Read more about CRT here.