Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Principal at Center of Controversy Suspended

A principal at the center of a controversy in the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District has been placed on paid administrative leave, the district says.

Superintendent Robin Ryan released a statement Monday saying Colleyville Heritage High School Principal James Whitfield has been put on paid administrative leave and an interim principal has been installed.

A statement from Ryan on Monday said, in part, "I wanted to share information with you regarding the leadership at Colleyville Heritage High School. Effective immediately, Dr. Whitfield has been put on paid administrative leave."

Ryan said in her statement that she would not go into specifics about why Whitfield had been placed on leave because "it is a personnel matter."

"I did want you to hear about it directly from me. I also want you to know that the entire district leadership team and I are fully committed to the success and well-being of Colleyville Heritage students as we move forward together," Ryan wrote.

Whitfield, who is Black, was named principal of Colleyville Heritage ahead of the 2020-21 school year and was soon after accused online and in board meetings of teaching critical race theory -- a belief that white people are inherently racist.

Whitfield released a statement about the suspension to NBC 5 Monday afternoon, saying "I have done nothing wrong by anyone. I’ve only chosen to speak up after they allowed that man to speak my name at the board meeting. Instead of speaking out against the behavior ... they came after me."

Whitfield spoke only to NBC 5 News weeks ago when he said the district wasn't doing enough to dispel the rumors.

After months of accusations, Whitfield took to social media and defended himself and accused his district of not standing by his side while empowering his critics who demanded he remove 10-year-old photos of him and his wife, who is white, embracing on the beach.

A petition in support of Whitfield has hundreds of signatures.