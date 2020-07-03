Garland Police Warn Against Celebratory Gunfire on the Fourth of July

The Garland Police Department is warning citizens about the dangers of firing guns as a manner of celebration, saying "fire a gun, go to jail" in a recent post on social media.

"Most people already know that shooting a gun into the air is not a way to celebrate," the Garland Police Department said in a Facebook post, reminding citizens about the consequences of shooting a gun into the air.

The Garland Police Department said it is working to keep the streets safe by educating people about "recklessly shooting guns into the air and illegally discharging fireworks."

In a video posted on Facebook, the police department explains that bullets fired into the air can travel 10,000 feet and be carried in unpredictable directions by the wind.

Police also said that anyone caught firing a gun into the air can be charged with a misdemeanor, fined up to $4,000, and spend one year in jail.

Fire a Gun, Go to Jail Most people already know that shooting a gun into the air is not a way to celebrate. In fact, most people understand the consequences of shooting a gun into the air and that you should NOT do it.We are working hard to keep our streets safe and we need to continue to educate those who are recklessly shooting guns into the air and illegally discharging fireworks.We've received numerous signs (in English and Spanish), highlighting the penalties of illegally shooting a gun and using fireworks. These signs are a reminder that firing a gun or using fireworks within the City of Garland will not be tolerated.They are available for anyone who wants one at the front desk of the police station, located at 1891 Forest Lane between 7am and 7pm (excluding city holidays).If you hear gunfire or fireworks, call the Garland non-emergency # at 972-485-4840. If you see a crime in progress call 911.FIRE A GUN, GO TO JAIL!#CelebrateResponsibly #FireAGunGoToJailSee Less Posted by Garland Police Department on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

"What goes up, must come down, sometimes with deadly results," an officer with the Garland Police Department said in the video.

According to Garland police, the department has received signs highlighting the penalties of illegally shooting a gun and using fireworks and reminding citizens that these behaviors will not be tolerated.

The signs are available at the front desk of the Garland police station, located at 1891 Forest Lane and open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who hears gunfire or fireworks should call the Garland non-emergency line at 972-485-4840. Anyone who sees a crime in progress should call 911.