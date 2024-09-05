Garland

Garland police ask for the public's assistance in solving deadly shooting

A shooting in a Garland neighborhood left one man dead, no arrests have been made

By Sophia Beausoleil

The Garland Police Department is asking for the public's help after a man was shot and killed on Tuesday.

According to police, officers arrived near Glenfield Drive and Cumberland Drive around 6 a.m. and found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound who died at the scene.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as Aydeion Garza, 20, from Garland.

Investigators said they have not made any arrests and are asking anyone with information to contact Garland Police at 972-485-4840.

In a statement, police said anonymous tips can also be submitted through Garland Crime Stoppers by calling 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or visiting www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information leading to an arrest.

