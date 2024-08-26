Garland police investigating shooting that killed one, injured two others

Garland Police are investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend that left one person dead and injured two others early Sunday morning.

According to a news release, police responded to a weapons disturbance call on the 2600 block of West Walnut Street near Shiloh Road just after 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. All three were taken to local hospitals. One of the three victims was pronounced deceased at the hospital from their injuries. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Another person was in critical condition, according to police.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Garland police say detectives are actively working to determine exactly what happened. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Garland police at call 972-485-4840.