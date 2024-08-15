Dallas and Garland ISDs calculate and release the best guess of their state A-F scores

This all started when TEA changed the way they grade Texas school’s performance.

Districts said the new metrics would take a B school, and turn it into a C or even a D, even though their test scores are better.

This is what Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde told us last year.

“I would never have any evaluation of any member of my team based on previous evaluation criteria, and at the end of the period of time that I'm going to evaluate them say I've changed my mind I'm going to evaluate you on something else."

A judge stopped the grades from coming out last year and halted them again this year as new questions arose about a computerized grading system on STAAR tests this year. But this year the districts knew the metrics ahead of time and many were OK with them coming out.

NBC 5 obtained a letter given to schools yesterday where TEA told districts while the state can’t release the letter grades, the districts can.

They can use raw data from STAAR and calculate their own scores. TEA even offering to check their math for them.

Dallas ISD and Garland ISD both took them up on it and shared those numbers with the public today.

In Dallas ISD, the district hailed as one of the state’s best by the education commissioner, there was a score of 79 overall. A “C” letter grade. There would be no failing high schools.

In Garland, the district would score a “B” letter grade, but they would not share the specific number. Garland ISD said the number of high schools scoring an “A” would triple under this metric.

The self-calculated grades were released because both districts say they want to be accountable to the community. But don’t seem to show massive grade drops as last year's lawsuit suggested.

Garland added they want the numbers to show the success they’re having and the dire need for more money from state lawmakers, which has not come in years and superintendents say is holding them back.

NBC 5 spoke to former DISD trustee Miguel Solis, who heralded the move by both districts as a smart one that would serve them well this legislative session

"They have done themselves a favor going into the legislative session to be negotiators to get funds they need to improve," he said

Other districts can calculate and release their numbers too if they so choose, many still evaluating their next steps but say look for announcements in the coming days.