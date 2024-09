A gas station suffered damage after storms moved through Garland Sunday night.

A gas pump awning fell over during the evening storms.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at a Valero on Jupiter Road and Walnut Street.

A worker says winds blew over the awning, crushing one car.

No one was hurt.

The lot is blocked off until the damage is cleaned up but the convenience store remains open.