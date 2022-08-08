Garland ISD Welcomes Students Back To School on Monday

The school bells are ringing in a few North Texas school districts on Monday.

The fifth-largest school district across our region – Garland ISD – is among the earliest to welcome kids back to class. GISD has over 55,000 students attending 71 schools.

"It's a fun and nervous feeling. We are so excited to welcome the students. They're anxious to learn. They love their teachers. And I think they were just ready, so we're super excited to bring them back and get the year going,” said Caldwell Elementary School principal Victoria Sanchez.

Parents and teachers have longed for a sense of normalcy over the last two years since the pandemic. Sanchez said she believes this will the year to find that.

“It’s definitely better to be able to have all the activities, all the engagement, just being present and being able to do that one-on-one with parents and with children,” she said.

Fist bumps and masks are still part of the reality in schools right now. But breakfast time, group activities, and hugs from teachers are very much making a comeback going into the third big school year since the pandemic.

"We've overcome the COVID years and kind of bringing things back to normal. So now it's time to step it up,” said Sanchez.

Garland ISD also welcoming a new district chef, Kevin Jenkins. He's helping to roll out new healthy strawberry smoothies on the menu at all district middle schools. It's already available at the high schools.

The district is also looking to revamp the lunch menus in the future with some plant-forward diets and other ideas in the works.

“We have a partnership with Kikkoman this year. They’ve been developing recipes which are sort of a fusion – so we’re looking at sort of an Asian Mexican fusion in a couple of them,” said said Jennifer Miller, Garland ISD Student Nutrition Services director. “That’s really fascinating because it’s really a blending of flavors now,”

Other districts going back to class this week:

Tuesday, Aug. 9:

Mesquite ISD

Wednesday, Aug. 10:

Plano ISD

Frisco ISD

Lewisville ISD

Allen ISD

Thursday, Aug. 11

Denton ISD

Forney ISD

Waxahachie ISD

Crowley ISD

Little Elm ISD

Wylie ISD

Monday, Aug. 15

Dallas ISD (final wave)

Fort Worth ISD

Arlington ISD

Grand Prairie ISD

Irving ISD

DeSoto ISD

Red Oak ISD

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Richardson ISD

Granbury ISD

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Mansfield ISD

Grapevine/Colleyville ISD

Keller ISD

Birdville ISD

Coppell ISD

Burleson ISD

Aledo ISD

Weatherford ISD