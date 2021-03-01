Frustration Boils Over for Apartment Tenants, Police Called in After 15 Days Without Water

It has been 15 days since some North Texans have had running water in their homes -- and their patience is running thin.

A second Dallas-Fort Worth apartment community -- this one in Grand Prairie -- has called police in on angry residents.

There’s water in Bobby Lawson’s home alright, a thin line of water stands on the floor of his kitchen.

This is the reality facing a number of families at Three60 North Apartments in Grand Prairie.

Many said they were entering a third week without running water.

“No one should have to go this long without water,” resident Donetra Irvine said.

Dozens of frozen pipes ruptured in the winter storm two weeks ago, according to the city’s code compliance department.

“It’s unsanitary,” tenant Kiel Hampton said. “I can’t flush my toilets. I have a family, I have a daughter, so how they expect people to live like this?”

A natural disaster made worse, they say, by a lack of communication.

“No indication of when they will have it fixed or how bad the damage is so we can prepare ourselves, which pisses me off,” resident Dawn Avery said.

Frustration among residents toward management was met with a call to police.

“I came back downstairs to help join the protestors because it’s ridiculous,” Avery said. “They won’t talk to us, but it’s the first of the month and they want their money. And then, they sent us a water bill. They know me!”

The Texas Baptist Men is providing tenants portable showers.

Fortunately, many tenants said they have been able to lean on friends and family for their needs.

But with patience running as low as the water line in Lawson’s home, some hope there may be compensation for what they’re enduring.

“Half rent, free rent for a month,” Lawson said. “Hey, we’ve been going through it."

Three60 North Management released the following statement Monday.



"We are acutely aware of the problem.



"The recent winter storms, coupled with the extended power outage during sub-freezing temperatures which lasted longer than 24 hours, for the majority of the property, caused pipes to burst throughout the community."



"Multiple provisions with the Texas TBM have been made at the property in an effort to help our residents while water service is intermittent during the extensive repairs.



"We have been working diligently, and will continue to do so, in order to remedy this issue as quickly as possible, while utilizing our own manpower, and also using a team of plumbers, who have been present continuously since the onset of the issue.



"We have been in daily communication with our residents regarding the process and will continue to do so until the situation is 100 percent resolved."