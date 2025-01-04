From plants to firewood, preparations underway for a blast of cold weather

As winters go, this one has been fairly mild in North Texas, but that's about to change.

Gardeners at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens were busy on Friday, preparing for a blast of cold.

"When you go from very warm to temperatures below freezing, low 20s, that's significant," Fort Worth Botanic Gardens Senior Director of Horticulture Keith Brock said. "Yeah, you don't want 80 one day and 20 the next."

Gardeners were planting potted plants, to help protect them from the cold. On Sunday, workers will cover the more delicate plants. Watering plants is also helpful.

"Watering, it not only does it make sure the plant's in good shape, but it'll actually help insulate the ground a little bit," Brock said.

At Unchained Tree Services and Firewood, workers were busy splitting logs for the increased demand for firewood.

"If you've experienced a fire by the fireplace, you know what I'm talking about," owner Philip Pollard said.

Pollard said by the end of the season, he won't have any firewood left.

"I don't necessarily think I'm more busy than anybody else, but we like to think we have good customers," owner Philip Pollard said, pointing out that having a fire in the fireplace is more than just cozy...it's practical. "All your heaters are either electric or gas, but your igniter is electric, so if you lose your electricity you're pretty much out in the cold."

On the roads, brine trucks have been out preparing lanes for potential ice.

If you want to take a brisk walk in the brisk weather, the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens will be open. "It's a big challenge sometimes, but you know we're always monitoring the weather and trying to be ready," Brock said.