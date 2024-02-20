Frisco's top priorities include staying ahead of infrastructure needs

The city of Frisco isn’t just trying to keep up with growth; they’re trying to stay ahead of it.

During a town hall meeting Monday evening, Mayor Jeff Cheney and other city officials outlined the city’s 2024 top priorities, including infrastructure to handle continuing growth.

“Residents are concerned about the growth and how that will affect traffic and congestion around Frisco,” said interim director of engineering services Jason Brodigan.

“What that means for us is we have to be ahead of that.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The community of 232,000 has experienced a roughly five percent increase in population since 2024.

According to the city, North Frisco, home to the PGA Frisco, is the focus of ‘billion dollar’ development projects and ‘forward-thinking’ roadway construction.

“That’s the part of town that’s going to see the most growth over the next five years,” said Cheney.

City leaders tell NBC 5 they ‘shifted strategy’ after landing the coveted PGA complex on a 660-acre campus.

“We build roads ahead,” said Brodigan.

Instead of constructing Legacy Drive with four lanes from PGA Frisco to Prosper, the city opted for six to avoid widening it soon due to anticipated congestion.

Fields Parkway, a four-lane roadway, is expected to open in March, and construction on Panther Creek will soon get underway, according to Brodigan.

When easing current trouble areas like El Dorado Parkway, Cheney says road construction projects from the north will eventually provide relief.

Recognized for having the most roundabouts in the state and among the top in the country, Frisco plans to add at least six more roundabouts, according to Brodigan.

These improvements are in the design stage but could be added in single-family developments.

“They’re safer, slower speeds,” he said. “And they’re great for air quality because you’re not idling.”

Cheney, also a realtor, gave residents insight into the housing market in Frisco and surrounding communities.

Frisco does not receive as many new home build requests as cities like Celina, Cheney acknowledges, partly because Frisco has just about ‘built out’ as much as possible.

The mayor recalls driving to Plano for baby items when his family moved to Frisco two decades ago.

He says that as growth continues to move north, Frisco is becoming Plano to communities like Prosper and Celina.

“A lot of those residents drive through Frisco to get to services and jobs,” he said.

The city is also preparing for temporary influxes of people in the coming years, including for two major sporting events.

“We need to be open by the 2026 World Cup and the next year is the PGA Championship hosted here in Frisco,” said Cheney. “It’s two years of major events focused in this region, so Fields West and Firefly Park want to be ready because it’s going to be a big boon.”

Frisco will host the World Cup in 2026, along with Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth.

Each community expects a significant boost to the local economy.

Toyota Stadium and the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco mean the city will likely host World Cup events.

Teams might even stay in the city to practice at the stadium, said an eager Cheney.

Universal Kids Resort, which has broken ground on the northeast corner of Dallas Parkway at Panther Creek, is expected to be completed by the start of the World Cup.

The resort, geared toward small children and their families, will include a 300-room hotel.

“We’ve heard hotels up to 300 miles away will be booked for a month straight,” he said. “That’s why there’s a race to get things done.”