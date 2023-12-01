Frisco, Universal share new details about family, kids theme park and resort coming in 2026

Universal Destinations & Experiences revealed Friday new details about the theme park being built in Frisco, including the park's official name -- Universal Kids Resort.

In January, the company announced they were bringing a family-focused theme park and resort hotel to North Texas. On Friday, executives with Universal Destinations & Experiences, a division of Comcast NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC 5, confirmed Friday they'd received zoning approval to move the project forward and announced the park's official name.

The theme park will be the company's first park designed specifically for families with young children.

A new rendering of the park was shown during a presentation on Friday (compare the January and December renderings below).

Universal said the park "will be set in a lush green landscape with a distinctive look, feel and scale specifically for younger kids."

"The characters that children in this community will grow up loving and get see and touch and be around every single day, it's going to grow into being the very essence of growing up and living in Frisco," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney.

The footprint is about one-quarter the size of the parks in Orlando, scaled smaller to be more "intimate and engaging" for younger guests. The company said in January the theme park will have a completely different look, feel, and scale compared to Universal’s existing parks but will still carry the same quality as the larger resort destinations.

According to a statement from the company, "Universal Kids Resort will include a theme park featuring immersive themed lands that celebrate Universal's iconic brand of entertainment, humor and fun – bringing to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow the youngest theme park goers. It will feature family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, unique merchandise, fun food and beverage venues and character meet and greets."

The park will also include a 300-room-themed hotel.

"Universal Kids Resort will inspire the unbridled creativity of kids through imagination, discovery and most importantly, play," said Molly Murphy, president of Universal Creative. "We're designing the resort so kids and families can feel the thrill of being physically immersed in their most beloved stories and characters."

Cheney added Friday that the road leading into the park will be named Universal Parkway.

The company broke ground on the park in November and expects construction to begin early in 2024. The project is expected to take about two years to complete and will bring about 2,500 construction jobs to the area.