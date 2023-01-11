Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park and resort hotel to Frisco.

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying the kid-themed park and resort will provide entertainment for families for years to come.

Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts, said the park will be unlike any other Universal park in the world and that they are "wildly excited" to bring the park to North Texas.

"We're known for creating one-of-a-kind innovative, interactive experiences for the whole family," Woodbury said. "We have a portfolio of terrific attractions that appeal to young families around the world. We had an idea to bring all of those together and create a destination that is specifically designed to appeal to families with young children. That's what you see in this illustration now and that's what we hope to bring to Frisco."

Page Thompson, president of new ventures for Universal Parks & Resorts said the company has bought 97 acres on the east side of the Dallas North Tollway near Panther Creek Parkway for the construction of the park and hotel.

The footprint is about one-quarter the size of the parks in Orlando, scaled smaller to be more appropriate for the ages of smaller guests.

Woodbury said the park is expected to be a one-day or two-day experience and that they plan to also build a 300-room resort hotel on the property.

Officials did not say when they plan to open the park.

That property is in the 2,500-acre Fields development, which includes plans for roughly 10,000 homes, the headquarters of the PGA, a golf course and a $500 million Omni resort hotel.

Universal Parks & Resorts is owned by NBCUniversal, which also owns NBC 5. Universal Parks & Resorts currently operates theme parks and resort properties around the world including two locations in the United States in Hollywood, California and Orlando, Florida. The company also operates parks in Osaka, Japan, Sentosa, Singapore and Beijing, China.

Universal is currently building Epic Universe, a theme park scheduled to open in the summer of 2025 as part of the Universal Orlando Resort.