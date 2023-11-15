Frisco pediatrician in urgent need of blood stem donor

Family and friends of a Frisco pediatrician facing cancer are hoping you can save his life with a simple cheek swab.

At a Wednesday drive-thru event in Fort Worth, people swabbed their checks to see if they were candidates to donate blood stem cells to Dr. Danny Kim.

The 57-year-old Frisco pediatrician with Cook Children's is facing advanced leukemia and is in desperate need of a blood stem cell transplant.

“It was so simple, and I assumed it would be complicated, but it was so easy,” said Marissa Stengel, who stopped by to participate.

Cook Children’s partnered with Be The Match to host the drive and is making a unique appeal to the Korean community.

“His Korean heritage plays a big role. Your heritage really plays a role if you’re going to be a match for somebody,” said Dr. Matthew Dzurik. “So, as the Korean community is a smaller percentage of our family here in DFW, we’re trying to expand the area and number of participants so we can give him the best chance to try and find that match.”

The appeal reached Noelle Petri, who drove from Arlington on her lunch break and texted her Korean family and friends.

“There’s no excuse not to get swabbed,” said Petri.

The next step would be a blood draw if a confirmed match is identified. Suppose further help is needed, possibly a bone marrow transplant. You can decline to be a donor.

Even if you’re not a match for Dr. Kim, there’s a chance you’re a match for someone else.

“You don’t have to be a physician or medical provider to save a life here,” said Dr. Dzurik.

For more information, visit here.

Upcoming Donor Drive