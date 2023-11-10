Frisco pediatrician looks for donor in fight against leukemia

Friends and family of a Frisco pediatrician are hoping you can help save his life.

He's in need of a bone marrow transplant and they're asking everyone to help them find a possible donor.

Dr. Danny Kim, a 57-year-old Cook Children’s pediatrician, has been diagnosed with advanced leukemia and as he undergoes treatment for cancer, he is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant.

Kim has been a pediatrician in the DFW area for 26 years. He currently lives in Plano with his wife of 29 years, Jennifer.

"We are doing everything we can to make sure that we can have him come back to work one day," said fellow physician Dr. Lily Han.

For life-threatening blood disorders like leukemia, a blood stem cell transplant from a matching donor can save a patient’s life.

To find out if you are a match for Dr. Kim or another patient in need, all you need to do is a simple cheek swab.

Donors must be in good health and between the ages of 18-40 in order to donate.

If you are confirmed a match, you will be asked to undergo more detailed testing, at which point you may accept or decline to be a donor.

To find out if you're a match, you can go to one of two donor drive events below:

FORT WORTH

Cook Children's Medical Center – Fort Worth

Wednesday, Nov. 15 from noon to 2 p.m.

1500 W. Rosedale Street, Fort Worth, TX, 76104

Rosedale Office Building Parking Garage

PROSPER

Cook Children's Medical Center – Prosper

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4100 W. University Drive, Prosper, TX, 75078

Classrooms 1621 and 1622

If you can't make it to these dates, you can fill out the form here. You can also text Swab4Kim to 61474 to get a swab kit or find other donor drives.